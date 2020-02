Feb 21 (Reuters) - Rhone Ma Holdings Bhd:

* TO ACQUIRE 49% EQUITY INTEREST IN ONE LAZULI SDN BHD FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF 5.4 MILLION RGT

* PROPOSES TO UNDERTAKE PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 13 MILLION RMH SHARES