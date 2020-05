BRIEF-Rhone Ma Intends To Undertake Proposed Diversification Of Existing Principal Activities

May 20 (Reuters) - Rhone Ma Holdings Bhd:

* RHONE MA HOLDINGS-INTENDS TO UNDERTAKE PROPOSED DIVERSIFICATION OF EXISTING PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES & UNITSCOMPANIES

* RHONE MA HOLDINGS-DIVERSIFICATION TO INCLUDE BUSINESS OF MANUFACTURING, WHOLESALE & DISTRIBUTION OF LIVESTOCK FEED AMONG OTHERS

* RHONE MA HOLDINGS- PROPOSED DIVERSIFICATION TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO GROUP’S FUTURE EARNINGS & FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN MEDIUM TO LONG TERM

* RHONE MA HOLDINGS - SEES GROUP'S NEW BUSINESS CONTRIBUTING TO 25% OR MORE OF NET PROFITS/NET ASSETS OF GROUP MOVING FORWARD