March 3 (Reuters) - RhoVac AB:

* RHOVAC AB - FIRST PATIENT IN FINLAND STARTED TREATMENT IN CO’S CLINICAL PHASE IIB STUDY IN PROSTATE CANCER, A STUDY ENTITLED RHOVAC-002

* RHOVAC AB - RESULTS REPORT ON ACTIVE TREATMENT PART OF RHOVAC-002 STUDY IS EXPECTED IN H2 2021