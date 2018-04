BRIEF-RhoVac Announces Rights Issue Of SEK 24.5 Million

April 9 (Reuters) - RhoVac AB:

* RHOVAC ANNOUNCES A RIGHTS ISSUE OF SEK 24.5 MILLION AIMED AT STRENGTHENING BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM 18 MAY 2018 UP TO AND INCLUDING 1 JUNE 2018.

* ‍SIX (6) EXISTING SHARES ENTITLE TO SUBSCRIPTION FOR ONE (1) NEW SHARE AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 18 PER SHARE​

* RIGHTS ISSUE IS SECURED UP TO 80 PERCENT

* TO RESOLVE ON A RIGHTS ISSUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 24.5 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* ALL EXTERNAL INVESTORS WHO ENTERED GUARANTEE UNDERTAKINGS ALSO PARTICIPATE THROUGH SUBSCRIPTION UNDERTAKING.

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 18.00 PER SHARE.​