June 22 (Reuters) - RhoVac AB:

* RHOVAC RECEIVES APPROVAL IN SWEDEN TO START CLINICAL PHASE IIB TRIAL

* CLINICAL PHASE IIB TRIAL IS AN INTERNATIONAL STUDY THAT IS EXPECTED TO RECRUIT AT LEAST 175 PATIENTS IN SIX EUROPEAN COUNTRIES (DENMARK, FINLAND, SWEDEN, UNITED KINGDOM, BELGIUM AND GERMANY) AS WELL AS IN UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)