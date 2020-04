BRIEF-RhoVac: Signs Of Delays In Ongoing Clinical Phase IIb Study With Drug Candidate RV001 Due To COVID-19

April 2 (Reuters) - RhoVac AB:

* COVID-19 RELATED DELAYS IN THE ONGOING PHASE IIB-STUDY ARE EXPECTED TO BE MANAGED WITH EXISTING FUNDING

* ON CORONAVIRUS: NOW SEEING SIGNS OF DELAYS IN ONGOING CLINICAL PHASE IIB STUDY WITH DRUG CANDIDATE RV001 IN PROSTATE CANCER, DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ESTIMATES THAT EXISTING FINANCING WILL COVER EXPECTED DELAYS

* COMPANY BELIEVES THAT DELAYS THAT CAN BE FORESEEN NOW ARE COVERED BY EXISTING FINANCING

* WE HAVE FUNDING THAT IS EXPECTED TO COVER COMPANY’S NEEDS THROUGH TO SECOND HALF OF 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)