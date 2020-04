April 9 (Reuters) - Rhythm Biosciences Ltd:

* RHYTHM BIOSCIENCES LTD - PATIENT RECRUITMENT AT EXISTING TRIAL SITES, AND ANY NEW TRIAL SITES WILL BE DELAYED

* RHYTHM BIOSCIENCES LTD - DECIDED TO REVIEW OUR ONGOING OPERATIONAL PROGRAM TO IDENTIFY EFFICIENCIES

* RHYTHM BIOSCIENCES LTD - ALL STAFF RETAINED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: