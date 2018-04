BRIEF-Rhythm Pharma Announces Licensing Agreement With Takeda

April 2 (Reuters) - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH TAKEDA FOR THE DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF PRECLINICAL TREATMENT FOR PRADER-WILLI SYNDROME

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍RHYTHM EXPECTS TO FILE INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION IN Q1 OF 2020​

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍ ACQUIRED EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE RIGHTS FROM TAKEDA TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE T-3525770 (NOW RM-853)​

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍UNDER TERMS, CO WILL ASSUME SOLE RESPONSIBILITY FOR GLOBAL PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF RM-853​

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS-‍ TAKEDA TO GET UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $5 MLN IN CO’S STOCK, BACK-END DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES, SINGLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON RM-853 SALES​

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍WILL EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES TO EVALUATE SETMELANOTIDE AND RM-853 IN COMBINATION, AS THERE MAY BE COMPLEMENTARY EFFECTS​​