July 1 (Reuters) - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION OF MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY FOR SETMELANOTIDE IN POMC AND LEPR DEFICIENCY OBESITIES

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - SETMELANOTIDE WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN LONG-TERM EXTENSION STUDY

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS - ADDITIONAL POSITIVE DATA IN ITS TWO PIVOTAL PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIALS FOR POMC AND LEPR DEFICIENCY OBESITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: