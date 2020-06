BRIEF-Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Results From Phase 2 Study Of Setmelanotide In Healthy Obese Volunteers

June 24 (Reuters) - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF ONCE-WEEKLY FORMULATION OF SETMELANOTIDE IN HEALTHY OBESE VOLUNTEERS

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ONCE-WEEKLY FORMULATION OF SETMELANOTIDE ACHIEVED WEIGHT LOSS EFFICACY COMPARABLE TO DAILY-DOSING FORMULATION

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - BOTH WEEKLY AND DAILY FORMULATIONS OF SETMELANOTIDE WERE OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS - PHARMACOKINETICS ANALYSIS SHOWED WEEKLY FORMULATION OF SETMELANOTIDE TROUGH DRUG CONCENTRATION SIMILAR TO DAILY FORMULATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: