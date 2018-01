BRIEF-Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Progress In Clinical Development Of Setmelanotide

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES PROGRESS IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF SETMELANOTIDE FOR TREATMENT OF RARE GENETIC DISORDERS OF OBESITY

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS - SETMELANOTIDE GRANTED ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR TREATMENT OF LEPTIN RECEPTOR (LEPR) DEFICIENCY OBESITY

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS - FINALIZED PROTOCOL FOR PIVOTAL PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN PRO-OPIOMELANOCORTIN (POMC) DEFICIENCY OBESITY

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS - CONFIRMS PLANS TO FILE NDA WITH FDA BASED ON ONE-YEAR DATA FROM 10 PATIENT COHORT IN POMC PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL