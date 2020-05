May 13 (Reuters) - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR SETMELANOTIDE FOR THE TREATMENT OF POMC AND LEPR DEFICIENCY OBESITIES

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW OF APPLICATION AND SETS PDUFA GOAL DATE OF NOVEMBER 27, 2020

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS - FDA HAS INDICATED THAT IT IS NOT PLANNING AN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING AS PART OF NDA REVIEW