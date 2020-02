BRIEF-Rhythm Pharmaceuticals On Feb 20, Entered Into Amendment No. 1 To Development And Manufacturing Services Agreement With Corden Pharma Brussels

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS - ON FEB 20, ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CORDEN PHARMA BRUSSELS

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - UNDER AMENDMENT, CORDEN WILL MANUFACTURE SETMELANOTIDE FOR CO

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS - IN AMENDMENT, TO MAKE MILESTONE PAYMENTS TO CORDEN FOR COMPLETION OF TESTING, VALIDATION OF BATCHES OF SETMELANOTIDE

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - UNDER AMENDMENT, CORDEN WILL EMPLOY, AT CO'S EXPENSE, CERTAIN EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT CORDEN'S WORK PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT Source text: (bit.ly/3acc7Cr) Further company coverage: