BRIEF-Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Reports Q4 Net Loss Per Common Share $0.78

March 2 (Reuters) - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.78

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECTS EXISTING CASH, EQUIVALENTS & SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS WILL ENABLE CO TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH AT LEAST END OF 2021

* ON TRACK TO COMPLETE ROLLING NDA SUBMISSION TO FDA FOR SETMELANOTIDE IN POMC AND LEPR DEFICIENCY OBESITIES IN Q1 OF 2020

* GRANTED ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY FOR SETMELANOTIDE IN ALSTRÖM SYNDROME

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECTS TO REPORT TOPLINE DATA FROM PHASE 3 TRIAL OF SETMELANOTIDE IN BBS & ALSTRÖM SYNDROME IN Q4 2020 OR EARLY Q1 2021

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.89 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECTS TO SUBMIT IND APPLICATION FOR RM-853 FOR TREATMENT OF PRADER-WILLI SYNDROME TO FDA IN 2020