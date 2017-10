Oct 17 (Reuters) - Rhythmone Plc

* SEES H1 2018 REVENUE BETWEEN ‍ $112-114M (H12017 REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS: $67M), DRIVEN BY PROGRAMMATIC PLATFORM GROWTH​

* SEES H1 2018 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF APPROXIMATELY 38.0% (H12017 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 35.4% FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS)

* ‍SEES H1 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $1.5-2.0M (H12017 ADJUSTED 1 EBITDA LOSS: ($2.6M)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: