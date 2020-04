BRIEF-RIB Group Q1 Operating EBITDA Up At EUR 15.8 Mln

April 30 (Reuters) - RIB Software SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: THE RIB GROUP ANNOUNCES ITS FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2020: GROUP REVENUES INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY 39,8% TO EUR 65.6 MILLION AND OPERATING EBITDA BY 36.2% TO EUR 15.8 MILLION RIB CARE INITIATIVE ACTIVELY CONTRIBUTING TO THE WORLD’S COMB

* Q1 OPERATING EBITDA BY 36.2% TO EUR 15.8 MILLION

* Q1 GROUP REVENUES INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY 39,8% TO EUR 65.6 MILLION

* Q1 RECURRING REVENUES (ARR) INCREASE BY 58.4% TO EUR 40.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 25.5 MILLION)

* HAS SUSPENDED GUIDANCE DATED 13 FEBRUARY 2020 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* IF NECESSARY, RIB GROUP WILL ISSUE NEW GUIDANCE FOR 2020 AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN JUNE 2020.