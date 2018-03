March 29 (Reuters) - RIB Software SE:

* RIB GROUP ANNOUNCES ITS FIGURES FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR: DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN REVENUES AND INCREASE IN EBITDA BY 23.2% TO EUR 40.3 MILLION // DIVIDEND INCREASE TO EUR 0.18

* ‍DIVIDEND INCREASE TO EUR 0.18​

* ‍PLANS TO GENERATE REVENUES OF BETWEEN EUR 117 MILLION AND EUR 127 MILLION IN 2018​

* ‍SEES EBITDA OF BETWEEN EUR 33 MILLION AND EUR 43 MILLION IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: