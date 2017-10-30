BRIEF-RIB Software hikes guidance after Q3 results

Oct 30 (Reuters) - RIB Software SE

* Says ‍continues to see good growth opportunities

* Currently assumes further Phase-II-deals in 2017, but with uncertainty that these deals may shift to future periods in 2018​

* ‍Says concretises revenue forecast for fiscal year 2017 to upper third of published guidance (98 million euros to 108 million euros)​

* Says ‍increases EBITDA forecast for fiscal year 2017 to a range from eur 38 million to eur 41 million​

* ‍Q3 operating EBITDA 11.2​ million eur

* ‍Q3 revenues 28.4​ million euros