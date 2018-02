Feb 26 (Reuters) - RIB Software SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: RIB SOFTWARE SE (RIB) ACQUIRES 51% OF THE SHARES IN DATENGUT GMBH, ONE OF THE LEADING GERMAN PROVIDERS OF MOBILE SOLUTIONS FOR THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

* HALF OF PURCHASE PRICE WAS PAID WITH OWN SHARES AND CASH RESPECTIVELY

* AS PART OF PARTIAL TRANSFER OF OPERATIONS, RIB GROUP PARTICIPATES IN NEW COMPANY, BASED IN ZWENKAU, LEIPZIG