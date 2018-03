BRIEF-RIB Software SE Resolves On Capital Increase

March 22 (Reuters) - Rib Software Se:

* DGAP-ADHOC: RIB SOFTWARE SE RESOLVES ON CAPITAL INCREASE FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL

* SAYS ‍HAS RESOLVED TO INCREASE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL BY UP TO EUR 4,684,565.00​

* SAYS ‍NEW SHARES ARE TO BE OFFERED IN AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING BY WAY OF A PRIVATE PLACEMENT​

* SAYS ‍PRICING FOR NEW SHARES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON 23 MARCH 2018​

* SAYS ‍MANAGEMENT NOW AIMS TO DO SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS IN MANAGED SERVICES PROVIDERS​

* SAYS ‍TO INVEST NET PROCEEDS INTO A NUMBER OF MSP COMPANIES ACROSS WORLD​