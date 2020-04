BRIEF-Riber FY Operating Income Up At 0.9 Million Euros, Faces Certain Order Deferral

April 22 (Reuters) - RIBER SA:

* FY REVENUE ROSE 7 PERCENT TO 33.4 MILLION EUR

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 0.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.0 YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME EUR 1.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ORDER BOOK AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 REMAINED HIGH AT EUR 28.7M

* CASH POSITION AT END-DECEMBER 2019 IS POSITIVE, WITH €5.9M, UP €3.4M FROM THE END OF DECEMBER 2018

* WILL SUBMIT A PROPOSAL TO SHAREHOLDERS AT GENERAL MEETING TO APPROVE A CASH PAYOUT BASED ON REIMBURSING PART OF THE ISSUE PREMIUM FOR €0.03 PER SHARE

* FACES A SLOWDOWN IN ITS COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY, WITH CERTAIN ORDERS DEFERRED, ESPECIALLY IN CHINA