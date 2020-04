BRIEF-Riber Q1 Revenue Down At 5.3 Million Euros

April 30 (Reuters) - Riber SA:

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 19 PERCENT TO 5.3 MILLION EUR

* Q1 REVENUES EUR 5.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: FACES A SLOWDOWN IN ITS COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY, WITH CERTAIN ORDERS DEFERRED, ESPECIALLY IN CHINA, RIBER’S LEADING REGION, WHERE 5G MARKET IS STILL VERY BUOYANT

* RIBER HAS BEEN ABLE TO KEEP ALMOST ALL ITS STAFF OPERATIONAL, WORKING EITHER FROM HOME OR ON SITE

* AT END-MARCH 2020, ORDER BOOK TOTALED EUR 26.5M

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IS STILL ABLE TO PRODUCE AND DELIVER, WHILE CONTINUING TO DEVELOP ITS STRATEGIC PROJECTS