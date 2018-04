April 26 (Reuters) - RIBER SA:

* REG-RIBER : 2018 FIRST-QUARTER REVENUES

* STRONG GROWTH IN ORDER BOOK AT END-MARCH: +112%

* TARGETING REVENUE GROWTH OF AT LEAST 15% FOR 2018

* IN Q1 REVENUES OF EUR 7.2M, COMPARED WITH EUR 9.2M FOR Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)