April 24 (Reuters) - RIBER SA:

* REG-RIBER : ORDER FOR A MBE RESEARCH SYSTEM IN EUROPE

* HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FOR A MBE RESEARCH SYSTEM INTENDED FOR PASSIVATION DEVELOPMENT OF HIGH POWER LASERS

* ORDER WILL BE DELIVERED IN 2018