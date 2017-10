Oct 9 (Reuters) - RIBER SA:

* RIBER : PRODUCTION MBE SYSTEM ORDER IN EUROPE

* ‍RIBER HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FOR A MBE 49 PRODUCTION SYSTEM TO INCREASE MANUFACTURING CAPACITY FOR ADVANCED PHOTONIC COMPONENTS​

* ‍THIS ORDER WILL BE DELIVERED IN 2018​