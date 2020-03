BRIEF-Ribomic Enters License Agreement With Aju Pharma For Rbm-007 In Age-Related Macular Degeneration

March 17 (Reuters) - Ribomic Inc:

* RIBOMIC ENTERS LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH AJU PHARMA FOR RBM-007 IN AGE-RELATED MACULAR DEGENERATION

* RIBOMIC - UPON EXECUTION OF AGREEMENT, AJU WILL OBTAIN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO DEVELOP AND SELL PRODUCT CONTAINING RBM-007 IN TERRITORY

* RIBOMIC - WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF US$1 MILLION AND IS ELIGIBLE FOR POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO US$5 MILLION

* RIBOMIC- WILL SUPPLY PRODUCT TO AJU AT PRODUCT SUPPLY PRICES, WHICH INCLUDES ROYALTIES, FOR AJU’S SALE OF PRODUCT IN TERRITORY

* RIBOMIC - RBM-007 IS CURRENTLY BEING EVALUATED IN A PHASE 2 STUDY