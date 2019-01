Jan 4 (Reuters) - Ribon Therapeutics:

* RIBON THERAPEUTICS - RAISED $65 MILLION IN FINANCING LED BY NOVARTIS VENTURE FUND, WITH JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION - JJDC, CELGENE, EXISTING INVESTORS

* RIBON THERAPEUTICS SAYS HEAD OF NOVARTIS VENTURE FUND ANJA KOENIG WILL BE JOINING BOARD AS PART OF SERIES B FINANCING, WITH AN INVESTOR FROM JJDC