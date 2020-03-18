Healthcare
March 18, 2020 / 10:50 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Ricard donates pure alcohol to produce hand sanitizer

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard SA:

* Ricard SAS is donating 70,000 litres of pure alcohol to Laboratoire Cooper, one of France’s leaders in everyday health products, and the leading supplier of hydroalcoholic gels to pharmacies.

* This will allow Cooper to increase alcohol deliveries to pharmacies to produce hydroalcoholic gel, the equivalent of approximately 1.8 million individual 50 ml vials.

* Laboratoire Cooper is committed to donating the equivalent of the donation to various health care associations

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below