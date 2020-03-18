BRIEF-Ricard donates pure alcohol to produce hand sanitizer

March 18 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard SA:

* Ricard SAS is donating 70,000 litres of pure alcohol to Laboratoire Cooper, one of France’s leaders in everyday health products, and the leading supplier of hydroalcoholic gels to pharmacies.

* This will allow Cooper to increase alcohol deliveries to pharmacies to produce hydroalcoholic gel, the equivalent of approximately 1.8 million individual 50 ml vials.

* Laboratoire Cooper is committed to donating the equivalent of the donation to various health care associations

(Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)