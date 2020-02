BRIEF-Ricardo Plc HY Underlying Profit Before Tax Up 5% To £16.0 Mln On HY 2018/19

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ricardo PLC:

* HY ORDER INTAKE AND REVENUE BOTH UP 3% ON HY 2018/19 TO £208.6M AND £192.9M, RESPECTIVELY

* HY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX UP 5% TO £16.0M ON HY 2018/19

* HY INTERIM DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 4% TO 6.24P FROM 6.00P

* FULL YEAR OUTLOOK IMPACTED BY FURTHER AUTOMOTIVE SLOWDOWN AND CORONAVIRUS

* AS WE START H2, SEEN INCREASED HEADWINDS IN AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK AT START OF H2 HAS ALREADY HAD AN OPERATIONALLY DISRUPTIVE IMPACT ON AUTOMOTIVE AND RAIL OPERATIONS IN CHINA

* RICARDO SEES CONTINUING DISRUPTION IN COMING MONTHS IN MAINLAND CHINA & SURROUNDING COUNTRIES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* ANTICIPATING MATERIAL IMPACT TO FORECAST SECOND HALF PROFITS AND THUS FULL YEAR

* HY ORDER BOOK INCREASED TO £319.4M, UP £5.6M ON JUNE 2019

* HY ORDER BOOK INCREASED TO £319.4M, UP £5.6M ON JUNE 2019

* HY ORDER INTAKE AT £208.6M, COMPARED TO £201.9M IN HY 2018/19