BRIEF-Rice Midstream Partners LP reports Q3 earnings per share $0.48
November 2, 2017 / 8:37 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Rice Midstream Partners LP reports Q3 earnings per share $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Rice Midstream Partners LP

* Rice Midstream Partners LP reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rice Midstream Partners LP - qtrly ‍gathering throughput averaged 1,483 mdth/d, a 9% increase from q2 2017​

* Rice Midstream Partners LP - qtrly ‍compression throughput averaged 1,027 mdth/d, a 15% increase from q2 2017​

* Rice Midstream Partners LP - qtrly ‍freshwater delivery volumes were 577 mmgal, a 36% increase over q2 2017​

* Rice Midstream Partners LP - ‍raised q3 distribution to $0.2814 per common unit, an increase of 19% over q3 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
