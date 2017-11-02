BRIEF-Rice Midstream Partners LP reports Q3 earnings per share $0.48

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Rice Midstream Partners LP
* Rice Midstream Partners LP reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.48
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rice Midstream Partners LP - qtrly gathering throughput averaged 1,483 mdth/d, a 9% increase from q2 2017
* Rice Midstream Partners LP - qtrly compression throughput averaged 1,027 mdth/d, a 15% increase from q2 2017
* Rice Midstream Partners LP - qtrly freshwater delivery volumes were 577 mmgal, a 36% increase over q2 2017
* Rice Midstream Partners LP - raised q3 distribution to $0.2814 per common unit, an increase of 19% over q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: