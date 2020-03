BRIEF-Rich Goldman Says Hoi Long Sociedade Unipessoal Limitada To Not Extend Collaboration Contract

March 2 (Reuters) - Rich Goldman Holdings Ltd:

* HOI LONG SOCIEDADE UNIPESSOAL LIMITADA TO NOT EXTEND COLLABORATION CONTRACT WITH CASINO OPERATOR OF GRAND LISBOA

* IF UNABLE TO IDENTIFY NEW JUNKET OPERATORS, GROUP WILL CEASE TO HAVE INCOME STREAM FROM GAMING BUSINESS

* WILL ENDEAVOUR TO IDENTIFY NEW JUNKET OPERATORS FOR ITS GAMING BUSINESS

* HOI LONG WILL NOT EXTEND ITS COLLABORATION CONTRACT DUE TO CHALLENGING ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND RECENT COVID 19 OUTBREAK