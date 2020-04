April 20 (Reuters) -

* RICHARD BRANSON SAYS WILL NEED GOVERNMENT SUPPORT TO TO KEEP VIRGIN ATLANTIC GOING - COMPANY WEBSITE

* RICHARD BRANSON SAYS GOVERNMENT SUPPORT TO VIRGIN ATLANTIC WOULD BE FORM OF COMMERCIAL LOAN AND THE AIRLINE WOULD PAY IT BACK

* RICHARD BRANSON SAYS CASH IN VIRGIN GROUP AND HIS PERSONAL WEALTH BEING INVESTED ACROSS MANY COS, WITH "BIG PART OF THAT" GOING TO VIRGIN ATLANTIC Source text : bit.ly/34N2qsX