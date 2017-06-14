BRIEF-Richard Dufresne will be appointed president Of George Weston Ltd effective Jan 2018

June 14 (Reuters) - Loblaw Companies Ltd

* Effective january 1, 2018, Richard Dufresne will be appointed president of George Weston Ltd, retaining his current CFO responsibilities

* Darren Myers, on January 1, 2018, will be appointed chief financial officer of Loblaw Companies

* Darren Myers will join Loblaw on September 1 as executive vice president, finance

* On January 1, 2018 Darren Myers will be appointed chief financial officer, Loblaw Companies