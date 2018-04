April 11 (Reuters) - Richardson Electronics Ltd:

* RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 PROFIT AND DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* QTRLY TOTAL NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $0.04

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A $0.06 PER SHARE QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: