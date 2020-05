May 22 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA :

* RICHEMONT ANNOUNCES EXPIRY OF ITS SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

* DURING THREE YEARS OF 2017 SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME, COMPANY REPURCHASED 4’200’000 SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)