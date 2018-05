May 25 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA :

* PURCHASE OF 3’144’146 NEWLY ISSUED ORDINARY YNAP SHARES FOLLOWING EXERCISE OF STOCK OPTIONS

* THIS WAS IN EXECUTION OF A SERIES OF PUT AND CALL AGREEMENTS ENTERED INTO WITH THE OFFEROR BY EACH OF THE RELEVANT BENEFICIARIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)