May 18 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA says:

* ERIC VALLAT HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO THE NEWLY CREATED ROLE OF HEAD OF FASHION & ACCESSORIES MAISONS AND WILL JOIN THE GROUP’S SENIOR EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, EFFECTIVE 1 JUNE 2018

* ERIC VALLAT WILL REPORT TO JÉRÔME LAMBERT, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)