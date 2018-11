Nov 9 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA:

* CFO SAYS HAD DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH AT YNAP IN H1 AND THAT IS GOOD INDICATOR OF WHAT TO EXPECT IN THE FUTURE

* CFO SAYS NOT HUNTING FOR ACQUISITIONS AT THE MOMENT, HAS A LOT ON ITS PLATE WITH INTEGRATION OF YNAP AND WATCHFINDER

* CFO SAYS FOCUS ON MANAGING SELL-IN AS COMPARED TO SELL-OUT WILL REMAIN IN H2

* CFO SAYS INVENTORY INCREASE WAS PLANNED, EXPECTS INVENTORY TO GO DOWN IN H2 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)