May 10 (Reuters) - Ynap on behalf of Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA:

* PROVISIONAL RESULTS OF VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL ORDINARY SHARES OF YNAP S.P.A.

* RICHEMONT REACHES 94.99% OF YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP S.P.A.’S ORDINARY SHARES

* MINIMUM ACCEPTANCE LEVEL CONDITION FULFILLED