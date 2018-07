July 17 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA :

* SAYS PROPOSES MS SOPHIE GUIEYSSE FOR ELECTION AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA

* SAYS GUIEYSSE IS CURRENTLY GROUP HUMAN RESOURCES DIRECTOR OF RICHEMONT AND A MEMBER OF ITS SENIOR EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

* SAYS GUIEYSSE JOINED RICHEMONT IN HER CURRENT CAPACITY IN OCTOBER 2017 FROM DIOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)