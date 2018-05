BRIEF-Richemont says Cartier healthy now, to regain market share

May 18 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA :

* CFO SAYS JEWELLERY MAISON MARGINS ARE AT HIGH LEVEL, MUST TAKE CARE TO PROTECT THOSE MARGINS

* CFO SAYS CARTIER IS IN A VERY HEALTHY SITUATION

* CFO SAYS HEALTHY RETAIL SELL-OUT IS ENCOURAGING, WHOLESALE SELL-OUT SHOULD ALSO IMPROVE

* CFO SAYS YNAP ACQUISITION, DUFRY STAKE DO NOT MEAN RICHEMONT SEEKS MORE EXPOSURE TO SOFT LUXURY CATEGORIES, RATHER ACCESS TO NEW DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

* CFO SAYS NOT MANY TARGETS IN LEATHER GOODS, PRIORITY TO GROW THIS BUSINESS ORGANICALLY

* CFO SAYS WANTS TO GROW DIVIDEND YEAR AFTER YEAR

* CARTIER CEO SAYS AVERAGE PRICING IS INCREASING AT CARTIER

* CFO SAYS NOT HAPPY TO LOSE MARKET SHARE IN WATCHES, BUT LONG-TERM DEVELOPMENT IS MORE IMPORTANT

* CARTIER CEO SAYS CONFIDENT TO REGAIN MARKET SHARE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)