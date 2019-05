BRIEF-Richemont says had double-digit sales growth in mainland China, U.S.

May 17 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA :

* EXEC SAYS GROUP HAD VERY GOOD MOMENTUM IN THE U.S. WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH

* CEO SAYS BUYBACKS OF WATCH INVENTORY ARE FINISHED, FOCUS NOW ON IMPROVING QUALITY OF DISTRIBUTION

* CARTIER CEO SAYS CHINA HAS BEEN QUITE STEADY, ESPECIALLY MAINLAND CHINA

* EXEC SAYS GROUP HAD DOUBLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH IN MAINLAND CHINA IN FY, MID SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH WITH TRAVELLING CHINESE

* CEO SAYS RESTRUCTURING AT DUNHILL IS OVER, HAS SEENLIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH AT DUNHILL FOR MORE THAN 12 MONTHS