Sept 27 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA :

* RICHEMONT ACQUIRES BUCCELLATI

* HAS ACQUIRED 100% OF BUCCELLATI HOLDING ITALIA S.P.A., OWNER OF BUCCELLATI, RENOWNED ITALIAN JEWELLERY MAISON

* TRANSACTION CLOSED ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 AND WILL HAVE NO MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT ON RICHEMONT'S CONSOLIDATED NET ASSETS OR OPERATING RESULT FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2020