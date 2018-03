March 8 (Reuters) - Swiss luxury goods company Richemont says:

* ITALIAN MARKET WATCHDOG CONSOB REOPENED ON THURSDAY REVIEW PERIOD FOR APPROVAL OF ITS BID ON YOOX NET-A-PORTER

* CONSOB HAD ANNOUNCED ON FEB. 21 IT HAD SUSPENDED REVIEW PERIOD

* RICHEMONT HAS OFFERED TO BUY ALL YNAP IT DOES NOT ALREADY OWNS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)