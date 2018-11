BRIEF-Richemont says October sales back on H1 level after dip in September

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA:

* CFO SAYS TRADING IN ASIA PACIFIC WEAKER IN SEPTEMBER THAN IN PREVIOUS MONTHS DUE TO VARIOUS FACTORS, INCLUDING WEATHER AFFECTING REGIONAL TOURISM

* CFO SAYS EXPANSION OF GROUP SALES IN OCTOBER WERE AGAIN IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS MONTHS

* CFO SAYS STILL CLOSELY MONITORING SELL-IN OF WATCHES

* CFO SAYS DUNHILL NOT PROFITABLE YET

* CFO SAYS GROUP IS INTENTIONALLY MAINTAINING SLIGHT UNDERSUPPLY OF WATCHES IN THE MARKET

* CFO SAYS HAS SEEN HEALTHY TREND IN RETAIL CHANNEL FOR WATCHES IN SEPTEMBER AND OCTOBER

* CFO SAYS QUITE HAPPY WITH DOMESTIC CHINESE CONSUMPTION OVER THE LAST TWO YEARS, IT REMAINS STRONG

* CFO SAYS BUSINESS WITH CHINESE TOURISTS IN EUROPE ALSO DEPENDS ON EXCHANGE RATES

* CFO SAYS CHINESE GOVERNEMENT HAS SIGNALLED RECENTLY INCREASED BORDER CONTROLS, WANTS DEMAND TO COME ONSHORE INTO CHINA

* CFO SAYS ACQUISITION-RELATED CHARGES IN H1 MOSTLY RELATED TO AMORTISATION OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS AT ONLINE DISTRIBUTORS

* CFO SAYS SHARE OF ONLINE SALES FOR ITS WATCHES AND JEWELLERY STILL IN LOW SINGLE-DIGIT AREA

* CFO SAYS SEES MEANINGFUL OPPORTUNITIES TO GROW LEATHER CATEGORY ORGANICALLY, M&A NOT ON TOP OF THE AGENDA TODAY

* CFO SAYS WATCH WHOLESALE NUMBERS REFLECT SELL-IN, SELL-OUT TO CUSTOMERS IS ACTUALLY HIGHER, CLOSER TO TRENDS SEEN IN RETAIL