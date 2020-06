June 12 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA :

* CHANGE TO RICHEMONT SENIOR EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

* ANNOUNCES THAT SOPHIE GUIEYSSE IS STEPPING DOWN FROM SENIOR EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT, AND WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 9 SEPTEMBER 2020