Sept 11 (Reuters) - CFR chairman at AGM:

* BREXIT, GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS HAVE POTENTIAL TO SIGNIFICANTLY HARM OUR INDUSTRY

* WATCH BRANDS NOW IN BETTER POSITION THAN MANY COMPETITORS THANKS TO STOCK BUYBACKS

* EXPECTS JOINT VENTURE WITH ALIBABA TO BECOME OPERATIONAL AT END OF THIS MONTH

* GROUP'S STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND STAFF WILL HELP "TO SEE US THROUGH THESE UNEASY TIMES AND ACHIEVE OUR LONG-TERM AMBITIONS"