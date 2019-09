Sept 10 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA :

* RICHEMONT ANNOUNCES THAT MR ERIC VALLAT, HEAD OF FASHION & ACCESSORIES MAISONS, WILL STEP DOWN FROM HIS CURRENT POSITION AND FROM SENIOR EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE FOR PERSONAL REASONS

* CHANGE IS EFFECTIVE 26 OCTOBER 2019