March 21 (Reuters) - Richly Field China Development Ltd :

* ‍WANG YUCAN RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO

* MA JUN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* ‍CHEN WEI HAS BEEN RE- DESIGNATED FROM POSITION OF A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍CHEN WEI APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT OF CO​

* ‍CHEN WEI APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: