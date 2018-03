BRIEF-Richmond Brothers Reports 10 Pct Stake In Rockwell Medical

March 9 (Reuters) - Richmond Brothers Inc:

* RICHMOND BROTHERS INC SAYS ON MARCH 7, RICHMOND BROTHERS AND RICHMOND ENTERED INTO LETTER AGREEMENT WITH ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC

* RICHMOND BROTHERS SAYS AS PER LETTER AGREEMENT, ROCKWELL MEDICAL BOARD INCREASED TO 8 & LISA COLLERAN & BENJAMIN WOLIN APPOINTED AS DIRECTORS

* RICHMOND BROTHERS SAYS ROCKWELL MEDICAL AGREED TO SUBMIT PROPOSAL AT ANNUAL MEETING SEEKING SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL TO DECLASSIFY BOARD

* RICHMOND BROTHERS REPORTS A 10 PCT STAKE IN ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC, AS OF MARCH 7 - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2Fob07L)